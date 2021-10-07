Report: Cuomo planned to drop Hochul from 2022 ticket before he resigned

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Booted from the ballot, according to the New York Post, Andrew Cuomo planned to dump Kathy Hochul off the 2022 ticket as lieutenant governor before he resigned.

The Post says Cuomo’s top aides called Hochul to tell her in January that she would not be his running mate when he ran for another term. A source told the post there was concern about diversity on the ticket.

Hochul has recently picked up major support as she plans to run for re-election. The state’s Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs endorsed Hochul earlier this week.

Both state Senator Tim Kennedy and Congressman Brian Higgins are also supporting Hochul.