ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jackpocket, a third-party lottery app for people to order official state lottery tickets, has released their report on digital lottery play for the last quarter of 2021. Overall, the report found that digital lottery play has increased significantly over the last year.

In New York, digital lottery play has increased 129,185.7% in year-over-year growth, according to the report. New Yorkers were also found to spend the highest amount on digital lottery tickets each month.

The luckiest game for lotter winners in New York was Cash4Life. The top payout in the state through the app during the last quarter of 2021 was $150,000.

The company found that women playing the lottery digitally has slightly increased over a year. However, men playing the lottery digitally has slightly decreased in that same time frame.

Jackpocket hit $100 million in prize payouts to date, with lottery winners increasing by 550% since the last quarter of 2020. The app is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington D.C. In every state where the app is active, there was an uptick in Mega Millions and Powerball play.

Digital lottery statistics

U.S. players favored the numbers 7, 11, and 10, only slightly beating out the number 9, when picking Mega Millions and Powerball numbers

Players favored the numbers 13, 7, and 8 for bonus numbers

30 and 48 were the most frequent numbers drawn in Mega Millions and Powerball in the last quarter of 2021

Luckiest games in each state for lottery winners Arkansas: Natural State Jackpot Colorado: Lucky for Life Washington D.C.: Lucky for Life Minnesota: Northstar Cash New Hampshire: Lucky for Life New Jersey: Cash4Life New York: Cash4Life Ohio: Lucky for Life Oregon: Oregon’s Game Megabucks Texas: Lotto Texas



For more information on digital lottery play, you can visit the the Jackpocket website.