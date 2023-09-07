ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Lawmakers are not scheduled to be back in Albany until January, but if Republicans get their way, they’d be coming back sooner than later.

Assembly Minority Leader, Will Barclay says there are bills he’d like to get passed in response to the migrant crisis.

“The first thing I’d like to do is have the comptroller audit where all this money that is going into the migrants is going,” said Barclay.

He said another bill would clarify New York’s right to shelter law.

“If areas don’t want to shelter migrants, they should have the option to opt out of that. Right now the right to shelter law is very unclear.”

Assembly minority members on Tuesday held a press conference in Queens urging Governor Hochul to call an extraordinary session. This comes just days after both Senate and Assembly Republicans wrote letters to the governor saying the state legislature needs to take action.

However, State Democrats say Republicans instead should be calling on congressional members of their own party to step up.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie stated in part, “I think it is time for Will Barclay to work with Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his Republican colleagues who have refused to act on this federal crisis.”

Communications director for the Senate Democrats, Mike Murphy, echoed a similar statement saying, “Last year their entire conference voted against over $1.5 billion to help local municipalities deal with this crisis. Not to mention their allies in Washington, where immigration policies are set, control Congress and have done nothing to help New York. Democrats in Albany have stepped up to help.”

Barclay said while he hasn’t talked to Republican congressional members officially, he’d be happy to do that.

“I’m trying to do what is in my control and that is policy on the state level,” explained Barclay.

Jamie DeLine reached out to the governor’s office to see if an extraordinary session is something the governor is considering, but was not given a direct answer.