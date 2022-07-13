TOWN OF DEERFIELD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Last month, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a plan for a 130-megawatt solar facility in the towns of Deerfield, Marcy, and Newport. The Town of Deerfield Board discussed this project at their meeting. Residents such as Daniel and Margaret Fusco are opposing the development of a Solar Farm in their town, and are fighting to preserve Deerfield.

“We feel this is wrong and we should not be forced to accept it these are large solar facilities utility-sized taking thousands of acres and they’re coming in on our agricultural land,” said Margaret Fusco, Deerfield resident.

Quebec-based company Boralex is offering incentives to land-owners in order to lease their land and build these solar farms. Fusco, who has lived in Deerfield for 22 years, says she is concerned that this will also ruin the scenic views, and harm wildlife and overall she is unsure that the technology will be efficient.

“We have this threatened species of birds that are protected in the state of New York that are no longer going to be here and our soils are what is allowing agriculture to happen and I feel we need to protect that and not have solar development on our farmland,” said Fusco.

After a previous smaller solar project attempted to develop, the town issued a moratorium and formed a committee to develop a solar law for the town.

“I’m on that committee we’ve spent a lot of time looking at what other towns and communities have done and best protect our interests here,” said Fusco.

As a result of residents voicing their concerns at last night’s meeting, the town board will have two public comment hearings on July 27th and August 10th, both at 6 pm.