ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its weekly inspection report for restaurants checked during the week of Dec. 10 through Dec. 16.
All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed!
Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:
Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|DATE
|A.W. Wander
|145 East Seneca Street
|Manlius
|12/15/2023
|Adelitas Mexican Cocina & Tequila
|5241 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|12/12/2023
|All Night Egg Plant
|5781 Bridge Street
|Dewitt
|12/15/2023
|Believers Chapel
|7912 Thompson Road
|Cicero
|12/11/2023
|Bridgeport Rod & Gun Club
|Po Box 117
|Cicero
|12/11/2023
|Buffoon’s
|107-109 East Seneca Street
|Manlius
|12/12/2023
|China Wong USA
|7608 Oswego Road
|Clay
|12/13/2023
|Cicero Country Pizza
|8292 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|12/15/2023
|Cindys Old Tymes Cafe
|2474 Route 11
|Lafayette
|12/14/2023
|Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 306
|8400 Pardee Road
|Cicero
|12/13/2023
|Daniel’s Grill
|69 North Street
|Marcellus
|12/12/2023
|Diamond Dolls
|6720 Townline Road
|Dewitt
|12/14/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|105 Second Street
|Salina
|12/11/2023
|Dunkin Donuts
|6238 Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|12/11/2023
|Fierce Nutrition
|315 Fayette Street, Suite 5
|Manlius
|12/13/2023
|Francesca’s Pizza and Italian Kitche
|207 Oswego Street
|Salina
|12/13/2023
|Grotto
|101 South Main Street
|Cicero
|12/13/2023
|Harper’s Pizza & Ice Cream
|2935 Lamson Road
|Lysander
|12/15/2023
|Hope Cafe
|766 Irving Avenue
|Syracuse
|12/12/2023
|Indian Grill
|200 Township Boulevard, #10
|Camillus
|12/13/2023
|KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot
|3019 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|12/13/2023
|Margaritas Mexican Cantina
|203 Walton Street
|Syracuse
|12/12/2023
|Milkhouse (The)
|2574 Cherry Valley Turnpike
|Marcellus
|12/12/2023
|Mona Lisa’s
|329 Fay Road
|Geddes
|12/14/2023
|Moondance Resturante
|2512 Cherry Valley Turnpike
|Marcellus
|12/12/2023
|Morning Star Lodge
|46 East Main Street
|Marcellus
|12/12/2023
|North Syracuse Volunteer Fire Depart
|109 Chestnut Street
|Clay
|12/15/2023
|Northminster Presbyterian Church
|7444 Buckley Road
|Clay
|12/11/2023
|Onondaga County Dept. of Corrections
|6660 East Seneca Turnpike
|Dewitt
|12/15/2023
|Onondaga Lodge #32
|175 West Brighton Avenue
|Syracuse
|12/14/2023
|Original Italian Pizza
|408 Oswego Road
|Salina
|12/11/2023
|Salt City Coffee
|511 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|12/11/2023
|Smoke Inc. BBQ
|6720 Townline Road
|Dewitt
|12/14/2023
|St. George Macedonian Church
|5083 Onondaga Road
|Onondaga
|12/12/2023
|SU Coyne Field Concession Stand
|1301 East Colvin Street
|Syracuse
|12/12/2023
|SU Food Services Mobile Unit #2
|Carrier Dome
|Syracuse
|12/12/2023
|SU Inn Complete
|Skytop Road
|Syracuse
|12/12/2023
|SU Manley Field House #2
|1301 East Colvin Street
|Syracuse
|12/12/2023
|SU Mobile Unit #1
|Carrier Dome
|Syracuse
|12/12/2023
|SU Warehouse Café
|350 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|12/12/2023
|Tully’s Good Times
|311 7Th North Street
|Salina
|12/12/2023
|Tully’s Good Times
|520 Towne Drive
|Manlius
|12/12/2023