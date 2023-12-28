ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its weekly inspection report for restaurants checked during the week of Dec. 10 through Dec. 16.

All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed!

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.

FACILITYADDRESSLOCATIONDATE
A.W. Wander145 East Seneca StreetManlius12/15/2023
Adelitas Mexican Cocina & Tequila5241 West Genesee StreetCamillus12/12/2023
All Night Egg Plant5781 Bridge StreetDewitt12/15/2023
Believers Chapel7912 Thompson RoadCicero12/11/2023
Bridgeport Rod & Gun ClubPo Box 117Cicero12/11/2023
Buffoon’s107-109 East Seneca StreetManlius12/12/2023
China Wong USA7608 Oswego RoadClay12/13/2023
Cicero Country Pizza8292 Brewerton RoadCicero12/15/2023
Cindys Old Tymes Cafe2474 Route 11Lafayette12/14/2023
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 3068400 Pardee RoadCicero12/13/2023
Daniel’s Grill69 North StreetMarcellus12/12/2023
Diamond Dolls6720 Townline RoadDewitt12/14/2023
Dunkin Donuts105 Second StreetSalina12/11/2023
Dunkin Donuts6238 Thompson RoadDewitt12/11/2023
Fierce Nutrition315 Fayette Street, Suite 5Manlius12/13/2023
Francesca’s Pizza and Italian Kitche207 Oswego StreetSalina12/13/2023
Grotto101 South Main StreetCicero12/13/2023
Harper’s Pizza & Ice Cream2935 Lamson RoadLysander12/15/2023
Hope Cafe766 Irving AvenueSyracuse12/12/2023
Indian Grill200 Township Boulevard, #10Camillus12/13/2023
KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot3019 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt12/13/2023
Margaritas Mexican Cantina203 Walton StreetSyracuse12/12/2023
Milkhouse (The)2574 Cherry Valley TurnpikeMarcellus12/12/2023
Mona Lisa’s329 Fay RoadGeddes12/14/2023
Moondance Resturante2512 Cherry Valley TurnpikeMarcellus12/12/2023
Morning Star Lodge46 East Main StreetMarcellus12/12/2023
North Syracuse Volunteer Fire Depart109 Chestnut StreetClay12/15/2023
Northminster Presbyterian Church7444 Buckley RoadClay12/11/2023
Onondaga County Dept. of Corrections6660 East Seneca TurnpikeDewitt12/15/2023
Onondaga Lodge #32175 West Brighton AvenueSyracuse12/14/2023
Original Italian Pizza408 Oswego RoadSalina12/11/2023
Salt City Coffee511 East Genesee StreetManlius12/11/2023
Smoke Inc. BBQ6720 Townline RoadDewitt12/14/2023
St. George Macedonian Church5083 Onondaga RoadOnondaga12/12/2023
SU Coyne Field Concession Stand1301 East Colvin StreetSyracuse12/12/2023
SU Food Services Mobile Unit #2Carrier DomeSyracuse12/12/2023
SU Inn CompleteSkytop RoadSyracuse12/12/2023
SU Manley Field House #21301 East Colvin StreetSyracuse12/12/2023
SU Mobile Unit #1Carrier DomeSyracuse12/12/2023
SU Warehouse Café350 West Fayette StreetSyracuse12/12/2023
Tully’s Good Times311 7Th North StreetSalina12/12/2023
Tully’s Good Times520 Towne DriveManlius12/12/2023