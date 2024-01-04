ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Details only tricking out about the deadly crash in Rochester, killing three people and hurting at least nine others very early New Year’s morning.

The man accused of causing it is 35-year-old Michael Avery from the Syracuse area. Police say Avery is responsible for the New Year’s Day crash, in which he claimed his own life and two others, and injured at least nine others.

Police say Avery did not leave a suicide note behind and wasn’t on police radar. Investigators are now trying to piece together what prompted this man to commit such a heinous crime.

Retired New York State Police Commander for Troop D, Francis Coots says in situations like this one, law enforcement will first turn to the suspect’s family. He says usually family is very supportive and helpful because they want to know just as much as the public.

“To see what type of history, what exactly is going on. We’re talking to friends. I don’t know if he was currently employed but we certainly are talking to either employer or we’re talking to former employers to see if maybe he had some type of run-in with law enforcement. We’re looking to those law enforcement officers. There could be other situations where he’s had contact with other people and they have remembered him,” said Coots.

Coots says they’ll also talk to friends of the suspect, as well as current and former employers. He says any information related to the suspect will help investigators.

“If you see something, say something. Especially family members, friends and other relatives. Say something to health care providers, clergy and law enforcement. Are we going to stop every single event like this? No that would be impossible because remember law enforcement has to be right every single time. The bad guys, the people that do things like this, only have to be right once, and it causes tragedy such as we’re discussing now,” said Coots.

Adding that a case like this one will take several months.

“They will want to go back, as far back in his personal life, as possible, wherever they can find documentation. Wherever they can find people to speak to and depending on how far and wide his travels took him. Again, he started in Syracuse and ended up in Rochester. Has he always been a resident of Syracuse? Has he lived in a different state? Has he spent time in the military? Has he been employed by an international company that brings him around the world, all of those things have to be looked at,” said Coots.