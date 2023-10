SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Video game fans were able to turn back the clock at the Oncenter in downtown Syracuse this weekend, Oct. 7-8, during the vintage video game convention, RetroGameCon.

People at the convention had the chance to play on classic video game consoles like Atari, NES, SNES, N64, GameCube, Sega Genesis, Dreamcast, Saturn and more.

Live music, video game tournaments, panel talks, a cosplay costume contest and a vintage computer exhibit were also featured at the convention.