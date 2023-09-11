SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Legislator Mark Olson, the Chair of Onondaga County’s Public Safety, has called for a review of the Onondaga County’s Sheriff’s Office body camera policy.

This call comes after a deputy involved shooting last week, where two teens, a 15 and 17-year-old, were killed.

The deputy involved, John Rosello, is a seven year veteran of the force. The sheriff’s office says Rosella has never been involved in previous shootings. The State Attorney General’s Office is continuing its investigation into the shooting incident.

Olson told NewsChannel 9 that since the county invested $3 million into the program, the legislature has not received a report on the body cameras since the sheriff’s office began using them.

He says he want to know what is working and what is not working. If everything is being done that should be done.