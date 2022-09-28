SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – After two years, ‘Ride for Missing Children’ is back on Wednesday, September 28th.

The ride will start at 7:50 am from Sauquoit Elementary School and will travel 80+ miles through Herkimer & Oneida Counties with the goal of raising awareness for missing & exploited children throughout the country.

Their journey will take riders past various schools along the way with multiple stops at some of them.

The Ride for Missing Children is the largest fundraiser for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s New York Branch and is back this year after a two-year hiatus.

The Ride Route can be found at this link with estimated times that Riders will be at each location: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/11tfD6N0xEci8CxJSslTIaYvZhj54KFKs/edit#gid=1647586700

More information on The Ride can be found at: https://www.missingkids.org/content/ncmec/en/supportus/events/theride.html

Media inquiries can be directed to Jody Wheet@jrwheet@ncmec.org