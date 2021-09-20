Rikers inmate dies days after de Blasio, Hochul unveil reforms for jail in chaos

NEW YORK — A Rikers Island jail complex inmate date on Sunday night, marking yet another inmate death at a correctional facility slammed as inhumane.

The death came just days after both New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled reforms. Advocates, lawmakers and even the union for jail guards say the measures aren’t enough to fix a system where 10 other inmates have died this year, at least five in suspected suicides.

The detainee, whose name has not yet been released, was not feeling well, a Department of Correction spokesperson said. He was taken to the clinic and given CPR. The inmate died around 7:25 p.m. His cause of death was set to be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi said the cause of death appears to be natural.

“Providing for the safety of incarcerated people is our core mission, and I am heartbroken that we have seen yet another death of a human being entrusted to our care,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.