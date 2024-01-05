LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday afternoon, a bus rollover on the I-87 Northway closed all lanes and both shoulders between exits 22 and 23. Drivers in the area are advised to seek alternate routes.

Officials say the bus was traveling from Montreal to New York City. The Lake George Fire Department confirms that approximately 22 victims with various injuries were treated.

Some passengers were taken to the Lake George Village Fire House to be assessed and treated for injuries. Twelve victims were taken to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment, none of whom were in critical condition. One person is being evaluated at Albany Medical Center as well.

Medivac helicopters also responded to the scene. The Warrensburg Central School District and the Lake George School District sent buses to the scene to assist with transporting the injured to the hospital. A school resource officer also responded to the scene.

Governor Kathy Hochul released the following statement regarding the accident: “Within the last hour, a tour bus with multiple passengers rolled over on I-87 between Warrensburg and Lake George. State Police and the Department of Transportation immediately responded and are currently on-site performing rescue operations… I join the people of New York in praying for the well-being of all involved in this horrific incident and am deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders.”