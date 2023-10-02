HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The village of Hudson Falls is set to undergo milling and paving in the next two weeks. Cars will need to be cleared out of the right of way when work is underway.

Road work began on Monday, Oct. 2, and is expected to continue until Friday, Oct. 13. All work will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., on roads including:

School Street (from Maple Street to Clark Street)

Roger Street

Roger Street Washington Street

Oak Street (from Maple Street to the Hudson Falls village line

Kelly Avenue

Poplar Street (dead end portion)

Swan Street

Second Street

Those living on the affected roads should move their vehicles from roadside parking by 7 a.m. of any given day in the next two weeks, to avoid potential towing. If parking on a side street adjacent road work, the village asks for cars to be parked at least 30 feet from the intersection, as heavy equipment and machinery need room to maneuver. Leaf piles, as well as bags of leaves and brush, should not be piled by or in the roadway.

The road work is not expected to completely close roads down from start to finish, but periodic closures and delayed traffic are likely as work progresses. Take caution when walking or driving along or near the affected roads. Village Clerk Cassandra Allen can be reached with questions at (518) 747-5426, ext. 205.