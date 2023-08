AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A robbery was reported at a residence in Auburn today, August 13, at Orchard Street and James Street.

Auburn Police Chief James Slayton wrote in an email that the situation is now resolved and the “person(s) of interest are detained.”

Police instructed residents in the area to shelter in place during the incident, but the order was later lifted.

Auburn Police are investigating the case and will release more information as it becomes available.