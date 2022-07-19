HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Jamison Grimes, an Eagle Scout from Troop 750 in Henrietta, has earned every single merit badge, according to the Boys Scouts of America.

The Boy Scouts say this is achieved by less than 1/2 of a percent of all scouts.

Grimes earned his Eagle Scout ranking in 2017 at the age of 12, and he went to accomplish his other goal, earning his 139th badge.

He also followed in his father’s footsteps, as his dad accomplished the same goal during his time as a scout.

The Scouts says the badges represent 2,415 hours completed, which Grimes managed in addition to school and his regular scouting activities.