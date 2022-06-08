ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Six months out, planning has begin for the fourth annual Roc Holiday Village, organizers announced on Monday.

The festival, which features an array of shopping options, ice skating, live music, and visits with Santa, will be active 16 days between December 2 and 23 this year.

Applications for the limited number of spots in the Shopping Village and Mini Makers Market have opened and will be accepted through Wednesday, July 6.

The festival draws over 100,000 visitors annually to Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

“It’s so important to us to support local businesses, provide a unique shopping experience for Village attendees, and make a positive economic impact on the local and regional economy,” Jenna Manetta-Knauf, co-founder, stated in a press release. “We consistently hear from our vendors that sales exceeded their expectations.”

Vendors interested in a week-long booth at the Shopping Village can apply here, and vendors looking for a one-day stint at the December 14 Mini Makers Market can apply here.

The village dates are as follows:

Week 1

Friday, December 2

Saturday, December 3

Sunday, December 4

Week 2

Wednesday, December 7

Thursday, December 8

Friday, December 9

Saturday, December 10

Sunday, December 11

Week 3

Wednesday, December 14

Thursday, December 15

Friday, December 16

Saturday, December 17

Sunday, December 18

Week 4

Wednesday, December 21

Thursday, December 22

Friday, December 23

Roc Holiday Village is