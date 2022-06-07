ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Frank Campbell, 41, was convicted by a Monroe County Jury of several counts of sexual abuse involving a child on Monday.

The counts are:

Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree

Two counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the Second Degree

Two counts of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree

Three counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child for ongoing sexual abuse

The incidents occurred between October 6, 2017, and November 20, 2020, according to authorities.

Campbell will be sentenced on July 6 in front of State Supreme Court Justice Renzi.

“Frank Campbell is a predator who will now be held accountable for his horrific ongoing sexual abuse,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley stated in a press release. “Sexually abusing a child, is beyond reprehensible, I am glad we were able to bring him to justice.”