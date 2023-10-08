DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kimberly Anthony, a 35-year-old Rochester woman, died in a crash in the Town of Dryden on Saturday, Oct. 7, as the vehicle she was riding in hit a tree on West Malloryville Road.

New York State Police were called to the crash around 9:45 a.m. and saw the vehicle had been driving northbound on Fall Creek Road and then veered off the road, striking a tree on West Malloryville Road.

The driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old Cora-Su Brooks of Groton, and the front seat passenger, 29-year-old Rochelle Landon of Ithaca, were both taken to Upstate Hospital following the crash.

Anthony was the backseat passenger, according to NYSP.

The investigation into this crash is still ongoing, State Police say.