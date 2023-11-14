MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office confirms there was a two-vehicle crashed near the intersection of Lee-Mulroy Road and Bishop Hill Road, in the Town of Marcellus.

In one of the cars was a male driver, police say he was young in age. He was pulled from his car that was on fire.

In the second car was a couple from Skaneateles. They have possible minor injuries and are expected to recover.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says three deputies have been taken to Upstate to be treated for smoke inhalation.

