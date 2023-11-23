SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around midnight on Nov. 23, the Syracuse Fire Department responded to a car rollover on Grant Boulevard, near Teall Avenue.

At the scene, crews found an SUV that had driven through the guardrail and fence into Woodlawn Cemetery. Syracuse Fire Department says the car rolled at least once.

The SUV was found on its side with “severe, extensive damage,” said SFD.

The driver was conscious and talking to the crews when they arrived, but was trapped inside of the car.

Using heavy extrication tools, SFD was able to get the driver out of the SUV.

Once out, the patient was transferred to a waiting ambulance crew for transport to a local hospital.

“I do not have any information on the patients condition other than they were conscious and talking with rescuers when removed from the vehicle. I do not have any info in the extent of potential injuries at this time,” said Syracuse Fire Chief, Matthew Craner.

The scene was turned over to Syracuse police and all fire units returned to service.