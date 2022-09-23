TOWN OF AVA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office has reported that a Rome man has been charged with multiple felonies after a domestic dispute that occurred in the Town of Ava back in August.

According to the Sherriff, on Wednesday, a female victim claimed that in August of 2022, she and 33-year-old Robert J. Burke of Rome were having a domestic dispute when things allegedly escalated and turned physical.

Robert J. Burke has been arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (Class E Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Unlawful Imprisonment (Class A Misdemeanor)

Menacing in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (Class A Misdemeanor)

Four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation)

Burke was then brought to the Oneida County Jail to await his arraignment.