TOWN OF AVA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office has reported that a Rome man has been charged with multiple felonies after a domestic dispute that occurred in the Town of Ava back in August.
According to the Sherriff, on Wednesday, a female victim claimed that in August of 2022, she and 33-year-old Robert J. Burke of Rome were having a domestic dispute when things allegedly escalated and turned physical.
Robert J. Burke has been arrested and charged with the following:
- Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (Class E Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)
- Unlawful Imprisonment (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Menacing in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation)
Burke was then brought to the Oneida County Jail to await his arraignment.