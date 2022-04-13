ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is still searching for missing 15-year-old Shayla Sullivan and is asking the public for any information they may have.

Shalya is a black female born on March 11th, 2007. Her height is 5’3” and she weighs around 139 lbs.

She was last seen around 6:00 am in Rome on Friday, April 8th when she left for school, but never made it there or back home that day. She was wearing a pair of torn blue jeans.

She is believed to be in the Rome area but also has relatives in Utica.

If you have any information at all about her whereabouts or regarding the day she disappeared, please contact the Rome Police at 315-339-7780 or Sgt Hoag directly at 315-339-7714.