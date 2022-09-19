ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is asking for the public’s help with their investigation of a flatbed truck that was stolen from a business in Rome and then transported across state lines into Pennsylvania.

Around 10:19 am on Thursday, September 8th, officers arrived at Mike Jr.’s Towing at 1030 East Dominick Street. The owner of the business stated that an unknown individual allegedly stole a black 2007 Ford F550 flatbed truck.

The vehicle was fitted with a GPS tracker, which indicated that the theft occurred around 3:00 am. At the time of the report, it also tracking the vehicle in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area.

The current location of the vehicle is unknown, and police believe the GPS tracker has now been removed.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please call the Rome Police Departments TIP line at 315-339-7744. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.