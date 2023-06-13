BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For nearly 40 years, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western New York has proudly served local families in need.

Now, they are asking for community support to continue to provide hospitality for local families who need to stay with them for a lengthy amount of time.

On this week’s Sweet Buffalo Monday segment, News 4 at 7 was joined by 13-year-old Molly White of Belfast, her parents Jesse and Lynn, Ronald McDonald House executive director Marianne Hoover, Ronald McDonald House marketing and communications director Darlene Wilber and Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo.

You can watch the full segment above.

Ronald McDonald House is celebrating their 40th anniversary this year, and will also hold their annual 5K run on July 26.

For more information, click here.