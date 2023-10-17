SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The twin elephants that captured the hearts of Central New Yorkers, Yaad and Tukada, are turning one years old on Oct. 24, 2022, and this Sunday, the zoo wants to celebrate with you.

After making headlines with their historic birth on Oct. 24, 2022, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo wants to celebrate one year of the “miracle” twin Asian elephants on Sunday, Oct. 22, with a first birthday party.

In April, the Zoo stated it was a huge milestone when the EleTwins turned six months old as the first year of life for elephant calves is crucial.

Since being born, the twins have doubled in size, weighing both nearly 500 pounds, and are starting to be more independent.

According to the zoo, there will be an elephant chat at noon, and a “Happy Birthday” singalong and cake smash at 2 p.m. to celebrate this important milestone in their growth.

For those who want to give the twins a birthday present, they can purchase enrichment items for them at the Curious Cub Gift Shop or online here.

“Your birthday gift can help provide the twins with their favorite snacks like jelly bean and marshmallow, fun toys, engaging puzzles, boomer balls to keep them active all year long,” stated the Zoo.

Enjoy pictures of the EleTwins Yaad and Tukada over the past year below: