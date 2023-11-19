ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen who is believed to be in danger.

According to RPD, Kaniyah Carbonell, 14, was last seen on York Street on the night of Friday, November 17, and is believed to be on foot.

Carbonell was last seen wearing a yellow coat, a black hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, and orange, white and black sneakers.

Officers describe Carbonell as standing at 5 feet, 1 inch, weighing 135 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rochester Police Department at (585) 428-7800.