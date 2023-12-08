SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Neighborhood and Business Development has confirmed that its code enforcement division has issued an unfit declaration for the Rugby Square Apartments property.

This issue comes from the apartment complex’s lack of heat for tenants.

A viewer reached out to NewsChannel 9 last week and said they hadn’t had heat since Nov. 30. They additionally mentioned that when they called the property manager, all they got was a message letting tenants know that they were aware of the situation and were working on the problem.

Today marks nine days without heat for Rugby Square tenants.

The issue will stay in place until temperatures inside the apartments comply with code requirements.

Code Enforcement confirmed that there is a temporary boiler at the property that will restore heat upon installation.

“Management reports that permanent replacement boilers are ordered and expected to arrive in the next 2-4 weeks; the temporary system will remain on site until new boilers are in operation,” said the City of Syracuse Neighborhood and Business Development.

NewsChannel 9 will update you as we learn more.