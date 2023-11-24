LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 2000 runners laced up on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, for the 10th annual Turkey Trot, in Liverpool.

The runners ran a 5k course at Onondaga Lake Park, and there was also a course for dogwalkers and a half-mile “Fast Feet” run for kids. People had the chance to enjoy an egg hunt or photo booth as well.

All the money that was raised from the trot went to local charities, including the food bank, Clear Path for Veterans and more. Last year, the run raised more than $40,000 for the Liverpool community.

Photos from the run can be seen below: