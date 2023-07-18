SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A community concert comes to the Champlain Canal this weekend. Hudson Crossing Park is hosting an area favorite folk-rock band for its annual community concert.

On Thursday, July 20, the community is invited to come out for a show by rock group Rusticator. The show starts at 6 p.m., with tickets priced at $5 at the gate on the day of the event. Admission is free for children ages 10 and below.

“We are thrilled to bring the community together for this special concert at Hudson Crossing Park,” said Hudson Crossing Park Executive Director Kate Morse. “It’s an opportunity for families and friends to come together, enjoy fantastic live music, savor delicious food, and support our beloved park. We can’t wait to celebrate a wonderful summer evening full of friends, food, and fantastic music with everyone.”

Food will be provided onsite by the Mexican cuisine chefs at Casa Reyes. Alternatively, concertgoers are welcome to bring their own picnic dinner. Lawn chairs are encouraged. All ticket sales will benefit Hudson Crossing Park’s programs and maintenance.