SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army Red Kettles and the jingling bells are a sign that the holidays are just around the corner. But the Salvation Army needs people to work the pot.

“Our volunteers are what we call the army behind the army, and we need more troops than ever,” said Major Charles Roberts, director of county operations for the Salvation Army of Syracuse.

They need more volunteers this year because their demand is higher than usual.

“Our shelters are currently full and have been for the last year and a half. The demand is high, and we need all the help we can get to improve and keep things going and help changing lives,” Roberts said.

The donations for the Red Kettle campaign, which has a goal of $2000 this year, all stay local in Onondaga County, helping 35 programs and nearly 40,000 people.

“The holidays can be tough for a lot of people, especially those people whose backs are against the wall. So these funds will really help us change lives and lift communities,” Roberts said.

Information on how to help the Salvation Army of Syracuse can be found HERE.