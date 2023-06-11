BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local organization Say Yes Buffalo will be hosting summer camps for students entering pre-K through grade 6 at Buffalo Public Schools, charter schools, agency schools, or Universal Pre-Kindergarten program.

The camps will run from July 10 through Aug. 18 and slots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Fees may apply for extended hours, however there is no cost for the Say Yes portion of the camps.

Dan Cross-Viola, director of extended learning at Say Yes Buffalo, joined Wake Up! on Thursday to discuss the upcoming summer camps. For more information on the camps, click here.