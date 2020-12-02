Schumer, Gillibrand announce nearly $5 million in housing and urban development vouchers

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – U.S. Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $4,842,051 in federal funding allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This federal funding will provide direct financial assistance for at-risk tenants to prevent homelessness in New York’s communities.

The funding will provide support and assistance to youth experiencing homelessness or who are in the child welfare system, ensure families living in Section 8 housing are protected from displacement due to repairs of housing units, and provide support for individuals with disabilities living in independent housing.

The COVID-19 health and economic crisis has put 30-40 million people at risk of eviction.

“Every New Yorker deserves a safe and secure place to call home and this federal investment gets us one step closer to that goal,” said Senator Schumer. “New York faces a cresting second wave of COVID and we need to do all we can to support affordable housing for our most vulnerable residents, especially the disabled and at-risk youth.”

“The COVID-19 crisis has left many New Yorkers in dire housing and economic situations,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Without this federal assistance, New Yorkers facing homelessness and eviction, including older New Yorkers, individuals with disabilities, families, and young people, will not have access to safe and secure housing this winter.”

Funding Recipients Listed Below:

Long Island

City County Type of Voucher Recipient Amount Oakdale Suffolk Automatic, Non-Competitive Increase Awards for Mainstream Vouchers Town of Islip Housing Authority $1,004,934 Westbury Nassau Automatic, Non-Competitive Increase Awards for Mainstream Vouchers North Hempstead Housing Authority $503,338

Capital District

City County Type of Voucher Recipient Amount Albany Albany Automatic, Non-Competitive Increase Awards for Mainstream Vouchers Albany Housing Authority $463,293 Glen Falls Warren Homeless Foster Youth to Independence Initiative Housing Choice Vouchers Glens Falls Housing Authority $5,548 Glens Falls Warren Tenant Protection Vouchers (TPVs) Glens Falls Housing Authority $332,878 Saratoga Springs Saratoga Automatic, Non-Competitive Increase Awards for Mainstream Vouchers Saratoga Springs Housing $307,406 Amsterdam Montgomery Automatic, Non-Competitive Increase Awards for Mainstream Vouchers Amsterdam Housing Authority $197,280

Central New York

City County Type of Voucher Recipient Amount Utica Oneida Automatic, Non-Competitive Increase Awards for Mainstream Vouchers Village of New Hartford $213,000

Western New York

City County Type of Voucher Recipient Amount Buffalo Erie Automatic, Non-Competitive Increase Awards for Mainstream Vouchers Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority $262,757

Hudson Valley

City County Type of Voucher Recipient Amount White Plains Westchester Tenant Protection Vouchers (TPVs) Greenburgh Housing Authority $1,551,617