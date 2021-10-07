Second set of remains found in Chautauqua County identified as those of Buffalo woman

TOWN OF PORTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the second set of human remains found last month were those of a Buffalo woman.

Marquita Mull, 50, was reported missing on July 18 after last being seen in Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore area on June 25.

Mull’s remains were found a day after another set of remains were seen near the Rails to Trails entrance off Woleben Road in the Town of Portland. The sets of remains were less than 20 yards apart.

The other set of remains, which are believed to be decades old, were not those of Lori Ceci Bova or Corrie Anderson — two other women who went missing in Chautauqua County in 1997 and 2008. Dental records helped lead officials to this conclusion.

According to authorities, Mull did not have a known connection to Chautauqua County, so they believe she was brought there.