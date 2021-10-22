Sen. Chuck Schumer endorses India Walton in race for Buffalo mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — United States Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is endorsing Democratic nominee for Buffalo Mayor India Walton.

In a tweet Thursday evening, Senator Schumer said he’s endorsing Walton because she’s “a community leader, nurse, & mother with a clear progressive vision for her hometown.”

He added that he looks forward to working with Walton and working to bring federal resources to Buffalo and Western New York.

Walton responded in a tweet, saying she’s honored to receive the endorsement and will work with Schumer to “build the safe, healthy Buffalo we all need and deserve.”

“As Buffalo voters start to head to the polls this weekend, I urge them to cast their ballot for India Walton as the next Mayor of Buffalo. India is an inspiring community leader, mother, nurse, and a lifelong Buffalonian with a clear progressive vision for her hometown,” Senator Schumer said. “India Walton won the Democratic primary fair and square and is the nominee, and I have always believed that the Democratic party is a big tent and is strongest and most able to build national majorities and bring meaningful change, when it is inclusive – that is exactly how the Senate Democratic caucus is structured. Throughout my career, I have worked long, hard, and diligently to bring federal resources to Western New York and I look forward to doing that with India Walton for the betterment of the people of Buffalo.” U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader

In response to Senator Schumer’s endorsement, the Brown for Buffalo campaign told News 4, “the only endorsement that really matters in this race is from the voters of the City of Buffalo.”

“Mayor Brown is so proud of all of the support and endorsements that his write-in campaign have accumulated, and of our clear winning momentum. The only endorsement that really matters in this race is from the voters of the City of Buffalo. Buffalo voters are keenly aware that our opponent is a radical socialist who will defund our police department and reverse our progress. Write Down Byron Brown.“