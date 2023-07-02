TOWN OF SULLIVAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Central New York Monday, June 26, to announce his support for a bipartisan bill that would help get business parks and industrial sites ready for private development.

Using Micron’s site selection of the White Pine Commerce Park as a model, Senator Schumer stressed the importance of offering land that is “shovel ready” for companies looking to relocate or build.

Sites that come with cleared land, access to power, water and gas are attractive selling points when luring companies.

The Onondaga County Executive says Micron’s $100 billion commitment to the Town of Clay wouldn’t be possible without preparations made at White Pine, including buying houses to expand the land.

The legislation funds the Economic Development Administration $100 million a year. Park owners could apply for funding to ready their sites.

A surge of semiconductor companies are expected to follow Micron, so a specific need for land is projected in the Central New York region.

CenterState CEO President Robert Simpson says dozens of sites, including dilapidated properties in the city poised for a second life, might be eligible.

The bill is touted as bipartisan and won’t be voted on until September.