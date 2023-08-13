FAIRMOUNT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seventh Heaven dog rescue celebrated its five-year anniversary Saturday, August 12, with a big fundraiser.

VCA Fairmount Animal Hospital hosted the event, feat. in addition to lots of adoptable dogs. There were raffle baskets from local businesses, crafters, face painting, along with food.

Proceeds went to fund the organization and its mission of helping dogs find their forever homes.

Since its inception, the organization has helped save nearly 1000 dogs. More information can be found at Seventh Heaven Rescue’s website.