SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters responded to two fires overnight within an hour of each other.

An apartment building fire broke out at 715 Danforth Street around 3:35 a.m., which was followed by a house fire that broke out around 4:19 a.m. at 132 Lilac Street, where a man was rescued from the fire.

715 Danforth Street Fire:

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found flames coming out of the back of a two-and-a-half-story apartment building. Crews began to stretch hoses into the building’s rear and discovered a car was fully enveloped in flames in a carport under the building.

Crews were able to extinguish the car on fire. Other crews found the fire had spread to the inside of the building, but those flames were quickly put out, SFD said.

The fire was declared to be out after roughly 50 minutes. The car on fire was a total loss, and the exterior of the building suffered fire damage. Two apartments directly above the burning car also suffered moderate smoke and water damage.

No injuries occurred to civilians or fire personnel. Displaced occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

132 Lilac Street Fire:

Fire crews arrived on the scene and found a home with heavy fire coming out of the house’s rear.

Firefighters entered the home and faced heavy flames and high heat on the first floor. They then stretched a hose to the kitchen area of the house and began to extinguish flames.

Crews also received reports of a trapped victim inside the home on the second floor and made their way up the stairway despite “blinding” smoke, SFD said.

A trapped, semi-conscious man was found on the second floor, and he was not able to get out of the home on his own. Firefighters were able to get the man out of the home while the other firefighters fought the blaze and kept the flames in check.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to SFD. Another occupant in the house was taken to a hospital for evaluation after escaping on their own.

Firefighters put out the blaze after roughly one hour, and the home suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage. The fire started in the kitchen due to unattended cooking, SFD says.