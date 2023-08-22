ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new Siena poll released on Tuesday gave insight into the recent influx of migrants, migrant resettling, Gov. Kathy Hochul and President Joe Biden’s ratings, and the recent indictment for former President Donald Trump. According to the poll, a majority of voters see the influx as a “serious” problem, with Hochul seeing a new high in unfavorable ratings.

Migrants

54% of voters say the recent influx of migrants to the state is a “serious problem.” A 46-32% margin says that migrant resettling in New York over roughly the last 20 years has been a “burden” and not a benefit to the state.

A 58-36% margin of voters say New York state residents have done enough and should work to slow the flow instead of working to assimilate migrants into New York.

“New Yorkers – including huge majorities of Democrats, Republicans, independents, upstaters and downstaters – overwhelmingly say that the recent influx of migrants to New York is a serious problem for the state,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. “However, that’s where partisan agreement ends. A plurality of Democrats says that migrants resettling in New York over the last two decades has been a benefit. But, a majority of independents and two-thirds of Republicans say that migrant resettlement has been a burden to the state.”

Greenberg continued, “More than three-quarters of Republicans and 60% of independents say New Yorkers have done enough and must now slow the flow of migrants to the state, rather than accept and help assimilate them into New York, while Democrats are evenly divided. Overall, New Yorkers say slow the flow of migrants, 58-36%.”

Biden/Trump

According to the Siena Poll, Biden owns a 46-50% favorability rating, down from 47-47% in June. Among Democrats, 47% want Biden as the party’s presidential nominee in 2024, and 46% want someone else, down from 54-40% in June.

According to the poll, Trump has a 37-56% favorability rating, up from 33-61% in June. 64% of Republicans say they would vote for him in the 2024 presidential primary, with 27% opting for “someone else.” Trump’s lead among Republicans grew from June when it was 61-34%.

A margin of 58-33% of voters say Trump should have been indicted in the Mar-a-Lago case and a 61-32% margin believe he should’ve been indicted in the 2020 election case. The Siena Poll says “Voters are evenly divided on whether Biden should face a House impeachment inquiry.”

“Biden continues to lead Trump in New York but by only 13 points, 47-34%, down from a 22-point lead in June. Trump continues to have support from three-quarters of Republicans and Biden from three-quarters of Democrats, however, independents side with Trump by nine points,” Greenberg said. “For the first time in a Siena College poll, more New Yorkers now view Biden unfavorably, 50%, than view him favorably, 46%. His job approval rating, 47-50%, is little changed from June and remains underwater.”

“Currently, 70% of Democrats view Biden favorably, 71% approve of the job he’s doing, and 74% would vote for him over Trump. However, only 47% of Democrats want to see Biden as their party’s nominee next year, while 46% would prefer another Democrat,” Greenberg said.”

“New Yorkers are divided on whether Biden should face a House impeachment inquiry for his involvement in alleged corrupt business dealings by his son and not surprisingly there is a wide partisan divide. Three-quarters of Republicans, joined by a majority of independents, say he should, while two-thirds of Democrats say he should not,” Greenberg said.

“Well over three-quarters of Democrats think Trump should have been indicted on both federal cases – Mar-aLago documents and trying to overturn the 2020 election – as do a plurality of independents. However, about two-thirds of Republicans say he should not have been indicted in either case,” Greenberg said.

Hochul

According to the poll, Governor Kathy Hochul has a 40-46% favorability rating, down from 42-43% in June. Her job approval rating stands at 46-46%, down from 48-44% in June, and 56-36% in January.

“Hochul’s job approval rating has fallen in five consecutive Siena College polls since her highest-ever approval in January, when she was 20 points positive, to now her lowest-ever approval,” said Greenberg. “In February, it was 16 points positive, 11 points in March, six in May, and four in June. It’s now break even, a loss of 20 points since the start of the year. Voters approve of the job Hochul is doing to address climate change 46-39%, but they are break even on her managing of the state’s finances and increasing affordable housing. A majority of voters

disapprove of how she’s addressing both crime and the recent influx of migrants.”

“Hochul’s favorability rating also hit a new low,” Greenberg continued. “She is viewed unfavorably by three-quarters of Republicans, 60% of independents and one-quarter of Democrats. It should be noted that come Thursday, she will have been Governor of New York – where half of the enrolled voters are Democrats – for two years, and never once in that time have at least 50% of voters viewed her favorably.”