ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Siena Research Institute released a new poll covering several topics ranging from the war in Israel to the 2024 presidential election. The poll gave insight into voter’s opinions on government aid and favorability among candidates.

According to the poll, 57% of New Yorkers support government aid to Israel with 50% concerned about the effects of the Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians. 32% of voters in the poll also believe the Israeli attacks on Gaza are justified no matter the human cost.

As for presidential candidacy, the poll says 52% of Democrats would prefer if the party selected a different candidate over President Biden. Still, Biden currently leads former President Trump 46-37% in a head-to-head matchup, down from 52-31% last month.