SOLON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a single-car crash around 3:53 a.m. on Dec. 27. on Stillwell Road in the Town of Solon.

There were two people in the car at the time of the accident.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the car was traveling north on Stillwell Road when the driver of the vehicle lost control, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

It is not known if it was the driver or the passenger, but one person was declared dead at the scene, and the other was taken to Upstate Hospital.

The names of the people are not being released at this time pending identification and notification of the next of kin.

Assisting at the accident scene were the Cortland City Police Department, McGraw Fire Department, Solon Highway Department, Cortland County Highway Department, TLC Ambulance and the Cortland County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office at (607)-758-6151