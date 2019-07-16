Sister of mother in triple murder-suicide speaks out about her sister’s mental illness

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Syracuse community coming together Sunday night to show support for the family of those killed in a murder-suicide last weekend.

Police say 35-year-old Crystal Savage killed herself and her three children; 8-year-old Ari Ase, 7-year-old Mya Ase, and 3-year-old John Savage using carbon monoxide. A vigil held in their honor Sunday night, where Savage’s sister spoke out for the first time.

“I stand here not to grieve because I will be grieving my family for the rest of my life,” said Tiffany Osby, Crystal Savage’s Sister.

Obsy remembers her sister as a loving person who cared deeply for her children. She tells the community Savage was a single mother who struggled to raise her children with autism.

Obsy came from Virginia to carry a message to the Syracuse community: the story behind the murder-suicide.

“This is a story of mental health, a story of domestic abuse, a story of the problems within our system. The story of community awareness,” Osby said.

Though Osby may never know the answer to the question: why? The community who gathered Sunday was lining up to show her the impact her family had on them and will continue to have in the days to come.

“To hug each other, to show that we don’t know when we will be able to have this opportunity and we don’t know what the person next to us is dealing with,” Organizer and Youth Pastor, Nitch Jones said.

Teachers who taught the kids at Ed Smith Elementary told NewsChannel 9 Savage put her kids before anything else and was constantly checking in on them.

Now hoping to change the conversation moving forward, the community remembers the lives of Crystal, Ari, Maya, and John, wishing things were different.