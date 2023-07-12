SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For its 45th year, you can head over to Clift Park to enjoy and learn about runabouts, launches, sailboats, canoes, rowing craft and race boats and more.

Date and times:

Friday, July 28: 3 p.m. to dusk

3 p.m. to dusk Saturday, July 29: 9 a.m. to dusk

9 a.m. to dusk Sunday, July 30: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The show is hosted by the Finger Lakes Chapter (FLC) of the Antique and Classic Boat Society and the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Exhibitors come from throughout New York State, the East Coast, the Midwest and Canada.

Highlights of the weekend include:

Boat parade and fly-by, led by the Skaneateles Fire Department, starting at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Performances by the Skaneateles Community Band, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday; the Diana Jacobs Band, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday; and the Soda Ash Six, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Display of model antique boats by the Syracuse Model Boat Club, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Guided village bus tours, hosted by the Skaneateles Historical Society (SHS) and Laker Limo, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 and include admission to the Skaneateles Historical Society Museum at the Creamery. Preregistration is encouraged by calling 315-685-1360; tickets will also be available at the SHS booth at the show.

Youth judging competition, 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Opportunities for children to paint toy wooden boats, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and a kids’ craft activity hosted by the Skaneateles Library, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Knot-tying demonstration, 11 a.m. Saturday.

Photo-shoot and spectator cruise aboard the Judge Ben Wiles, 10 a.m. Sunday. The Judge will leave from the Mid-Lakes Navigation dock in Clift Park and make a slow tour of the north end of Skaneateles Lake, while exhibiting boats make random passes and provide opportunities for action shots. Tickets are $17 for adults, $5 for children under 13 accompanied by an adult. For reservations, go to midlakesnavigation.com or call 315-685-8500.

“The show offers nonstop splendor, set against the backdrop of Skaneateles’ fine boutiques, galleries and restaurants,” said Hilary Fenner, Executive Director of the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce. “We can’t wait to welcome you!”

There will be a raffle drawing on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. You could enter to win the following:

A spa package from Mirbeau with a $100 gift certificate from Gilda’s and a $50 gift certificate from REVIVE Cryo & Wellness

Experience Skaneateles package featuring a $100 Mid-Lakes Navigation gift certificate, a private tour for four and a print from The Barrow Gallery and a $50 gift certificate from Papavero

Entertainment package featuring two tickets to “A Chorus Line” at The Rev

An overnight stay at the Hilton Garden Inn and a $50 gift certificate from Prison City Pub and Brewery

A Skaneateles Dining package featuring gift certificates from Patisserie and Blue Water Grill

Shop Skaneateles basket featuring gift certificates and products from Eleanor Rhinehart Studio, Emma + James, Genesee Daley and Pure Placid

And MORE

There is a judging of the boats, in 35 different categories, that will take place on Saturday morning. Visitors are able to vote for the People’s Choice Award throughout the weekend.

For more information CLICK HERE.