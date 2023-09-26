SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lakeside town, Skaneateles, has been featured as the “most charming” small town in New York.

HGTV published a list of the “Most Charming Small Towns in America” and Skaneateles made the list, representing New York’s most charming small town.

The lakeside town attracts many visitors because of it’s antique boat show, various hotels, bed and breakfast’s and spas, and of course the original location of Doug’s Fish Fry.

Though small but mighty, Skaneateles made HGTV’s list because of its history and appeal as several celebrities and former presidents have visited the town.

In HGTV’s list, they stated some reasons why the small town made the cut.

“Like other visitors, they’ve come for live performances at the gazebo on Skaneateles Lake, the farm-to-table restaurants, tour boat cruises and racetrack, and to admire the beautiful waterfalls and restored buildings dating back to 1796. This four-season destination hosts festivals, art shows and other events throughout the year,” stated HGTV.

HGTV states each town represents a “hidden gem” in each state, “towns with quaint shops and restaurants, fascinating histories, fun experiences and natural beauty.”