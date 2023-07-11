QUEENSBURY. N.Y. (NEWS10) – The origins of ski patrols and conservation are set to come to life this month in a historical talk hosted by the Warren County Historical Society. “The Schaefer Family and the Adirondacks” will be hosted by the son of the co-creators of one of the first U.S. ski patrols.

The presentation’s titular Schaefer family is a trio of siblings anchored in the history of “Forever Wild” environmental activism in the Adirondacks and Catskills. Vincent Schaefer is credited as the co-founder of one of the country’s first ski patrols, along with his wife, Lois Perret. He is also credited as a contributor to the North Creek Ski Bowl, as well as the Long Path of New York, the 358-mile trail from New York City to Thacher State Park. The presentation will be led by Vicnent’s son, Dr. James M. Schaefer, who currently serves as the Rotterdam Town Historian.

The other two subjects of the talk are Vicnent’s brothers, Paul and Carl Schaefer. Carl is known as the creator of an early rope-based ski tow at North Creek’s Gore Mountain, following the creation of one in Woodstock, Vermont. Paul’s legacy is tied to the Association for the Protection of the Adirondacks, as well as various other environmental organizations. In some, he served as a member; in others, a founder.

The talk is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at the Warren County Historical Society Museum located at 50 Gurney Lane in Queensbury. The event is completely free, with no advance registration required.