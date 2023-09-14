CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A single-engine plane crashed near the runway of the Cortland County Airport on Thursday, Sept. 14, the Cortlandville Fire Department confirms to NewsChannel 9.

New York State Police at Homer, Cortlandville Fire, the Cortland Fire Hazmat Team and TLC Ambulance responded to the scene for a report of an aircraft upside-down on a runway at the Cortland County Airport.

The single-engine Cessna 305A “Bird Dog” airplane was flown by 58-year-old Bradley S. Fitchett of Ellsworth, Kansas, who was self-extricated from the plane prior to the arrival of first responders.

According to State Troopers, the plane was traveling from Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport and was landing at the Cortland County Airport to refuel before its final destination in Kansas when the Cessna flipped.

Fitchett was taken to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Approximately five gallons of fuel spilled as a result of the incident, which the City of Cortland’s HAZMAT team is helping clean up.

The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted and is investigating the crash.