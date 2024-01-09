PETERSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This year’s snow season off to a bleak start here in the Capital Region. But up here at Pineridge in Petersburg the latest storm dropping nearly half a foot of snow and cross-country skiers couldn’t be happier. “They came in just smiling, so happy. That’s what it’s all about,” said owner Walter Kersch.

Several folks that showed up say they were first timers. “She said let’s go skiing and I’ve never tried it before, so I said why not,” said Jordan Towns.

“I told him that is a lot different than downhill how the skis work. And that it’s like we’re basically hiking with skis,” responded Rachel Marino.

Some folks simply coming out for the ease. “I don’t have to have my own skis and I can come over here get fitted and I don’t have to think about it,” said Ben Larson.

Kersch says he’s used to the unpredictability of mother nature. “It’s a late start but you just don’t know with the ups and downs of the weather,” said Kersch.

He says Pineridge has nearly 30 miles of combined snowshoe and cross-country trails. He said when the snow started, he knew he had to get ready. “It started snowing and it snowed hard. At about 11:00 I knew I need to get my groomers started,” said Kersch.

And what some feared to be a lost season, is now beginning with success. “We have a large group coming in in the morning that’s what I was talking with the young lady I’m going to need help with the cars. Probably moving 30 to 40 cars all at once,” said Kersch.