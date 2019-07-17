Social media posts add clues and complexity to Utica homicide case

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All eyes are on Central New York after a gruesome murder was documented on social media and is now circulating all over the internet. Police have charged Brandon Clark, 21, of Cicero, with second-degree murder after they say he stabbed Bianca Devins, 17, to death in Utica. Police say he put the whole thing on a social media platform called Discord.

There are a lot of questions, and Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara is hoping to get some answers as police now have the phones of both Clark and Devins. They’re hoping that might be able to help them clear up the timeline by tracking their locations and text messages.

Right now, police believe Devins and Clark got into a fight at a concert in Queens on Saturday night. Police say it’s possible that Devins had kissed another man, which upset Clark. They’re now looking to see if they can get any video from that concert venue, as well as E-Z Pass records in case the two traveled along the New York State Thruway. They’re also not sure if they went straight to Pie Street where they were found, or if Clark possibly stopped to pick up the knife he allegedly used to kill Devins.

With the whole thing being documented online, you may think it’s easier to get answers, but that’s not the case.

McNamara said, “The social media is making it that much more difficult for us to really put it all together because of, you know, when were these accounts created? The names that were used for these accounts, things that he posted on these accounts.”

The family of Bianca Devins says if you see the internet fundraisers and donation sites in her memory, do not give them money, because they are fake. The family plans to set up a scholarship program in the future.