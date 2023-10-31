SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2024 South High Marathon Dance is still a few months off, but time moves fast. The annual dance raises funds for families fighting debilitating illnesses, as well as nonprofits and other organizations doing the same. In the months leading up to the spring tradition, South Glens Falls Central School District needs all the support it can get to ensure that the dance plays the role it strives to – and this weekend, it gets a boost of support through sport.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, South Glens Falls Girls Recreational Softball hosts its annual Fall Foliage Softball Fundraiser. Four games will take to the field at once, with 8U and 10U categories starting at noon, followed by 12U and 14U at 2 p.m. Registration for the first two categories starts at 10:30 a.m., and the latter two at 12:30 p.m.

The games all take place at the quads at Moreau Recreation Center, with $50 admission per player. All proceeds will be donated directly to the South High Marathon Dance – not limited to admission. Dance-branded shirts will be on sale, and the concession stand will be open. Around 1 p.m. the same day, ground will be broken on a new set of batting cages.

More support events benefitting the South High Marathon Dance can be expected in the coming months, with local businesses around South Glens Falls pitching in for the decoration, transport, food, and other costs that go into the South High gymnasium and make the dance possible. Held in March, the 2023 dance raised $630,111 for 22 beneficiaries in its first year back at South High after two spent at The Great Escape in order to better social distance due to COVID-19.