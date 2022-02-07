TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple skiers at Song Mountain ended up stuck on the lifts Sunday afternoon, some for over 2 hours.

Firefighters and ski patrol personnel worked together to bring people down using ropes and harnesses, eventually getting everyone stuck down safe by around 4:30 p.m.

Peter Harris, the owner of Song Mountain, says he is not sure the exact cause of the chair lifts stopping, but he was pleased with his team’s response.

“We had an issue with one of the chairlifts, and we evacuated everyone off safely, and the ski patrol did a great job, and everyone is down and safe, and a little chilly but were happy that it all worked exactly to plan,” says Harris.