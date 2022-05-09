FOUNTAIN INN. S.C. (WSPA) – An South Carolina murder suspect was arrested in New York Tuesday, nearly three years after the crime.

According to the Fountain Inn Police Department, officers obtained arrest warrants for Miguel Otero, 19, for murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for a murder that took place on June 11, 2019.

Through an investigation, police determined that Otero went to New York.

The police department requested the assistance of the New York/ New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force in arresting Otero.

Police said Otero was arrested Tuesday in Rochester without incident.

Otero was charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Otero is currently being held in Monreo County Jail.