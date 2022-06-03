SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, South Glens Falls Central School District posted a public message acknowledging an incident on Thursday involving a threat made by students. The threat was made in the building during school hours.

At around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, two high school students made statements in a classroom that raised district concern for student safety, according to Superintendent Kristine Orr and High School Principal Peter Mody. The class instructor notified South Glens Falls’ school resource officer, as well as school administration.

After the comments were made, officers from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office visited the homes of the students who made the statements. Officers found that there was no credible threat to the district. However, both students have been dealt an extended suspension from school, and may face criminal charges, according to the district.

"Both the South Glens Falls Central School District and the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office take these types of statements very seriously and they will not be tolerated. The highest possible consequences will be pursued for anyone found to be making threats against our students or staff's safety," said Orr and Mody in a statement.

Orr did not respond to a request for further comment on Friday.

South Glens Falls isn’t the only school to respond to a threat in recent days. Hadley-Luzerne Central School District handled a situation earlier this week, wherein a student posted a threat on social media stating intent to harm others upon returning from Memorial Day Weekend break. New Lebanon Junior-Senior High School handled a similar threat on Tuesday.